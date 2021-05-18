Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,888. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RKDA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.