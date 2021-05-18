Arcblock (ABT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.67 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and $8.67 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01397896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00117103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.45 or 0.11070353 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

