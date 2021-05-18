Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

FUV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 28,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,543. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUV. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

