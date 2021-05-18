Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 29,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,543. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $310.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.92.

FUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

