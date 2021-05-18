argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $320.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $277.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.67. argenx has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 151,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

