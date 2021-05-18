Argus Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.21 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $978.08 million, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

