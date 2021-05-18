Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $179,575,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $325.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.84. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

