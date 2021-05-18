Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $170.00 at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.31.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.