Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.59). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $2,540,014. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

