Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.65 ($19.59).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

