Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

