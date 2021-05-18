Associated Banc Corp Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Roche by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 408,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $289.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Erste Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

