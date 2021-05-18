Associated Banc Corp Has $31.88 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

