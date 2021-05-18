Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 195,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 129.2% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

