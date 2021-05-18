Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,568 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.18 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

