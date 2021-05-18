Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

NYSE AC opened at $35.81 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $792.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.