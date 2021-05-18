Assura (LON:AGR) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

AGR stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 73.10 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,729. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.38.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

