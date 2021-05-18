Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.45.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.