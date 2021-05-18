Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,184. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.