Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,184. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Earnings History for Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.