aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.