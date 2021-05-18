Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,608 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,608 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

