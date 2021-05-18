Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$24,300.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,579,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,759,299.42.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,150.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,715.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.82. 69,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,031. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$79.46 million and a P/E ratio of -24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

