Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $10.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 264,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,888,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

