Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 373,426 shares during the period. Emerson Point Capital LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Expedia Group by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock worth $9,521,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

