Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,881 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

