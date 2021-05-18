Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average is $179.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.