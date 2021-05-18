Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $42.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.