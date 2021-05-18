Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 193 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,799,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $238.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

