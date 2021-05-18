Autohome Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,441% compared to the typical daily volume of 382 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Get Autohome alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $156,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $70,659,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 425,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.