AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of AN stock opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,547,642. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

