AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,468.82.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,531.89 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,074.45 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,466.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.