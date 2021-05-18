AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) vs. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head-To-Head Contrast

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CubeSmart and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 13.27 $169.12 million $1.69 25.09 AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 11.91 $785.97 million $9.34 21.23

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11% AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38%

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CubeSmart pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CubeSmart and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 1 4 0 2.29 AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.97%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $183.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.40%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats CubeSmart on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

