Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $9.04 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.