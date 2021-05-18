Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,277,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 17.8% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

