Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 47,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 178,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

