Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,833 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $392.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.