Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 2,641 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

