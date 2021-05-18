Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

