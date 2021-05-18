Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.68 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.07 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

