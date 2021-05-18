Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.45 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

