Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of BLNK opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

