Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

