Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,257.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

