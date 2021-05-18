Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 522,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,653,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

