Avion Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avion Wealth increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.