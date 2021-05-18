Avion Wealth Has $74,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avion Wealth lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average is $211.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

