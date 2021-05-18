Avion Wealth Has $756,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $292.92 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

