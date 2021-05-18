Avion Wealth Sells 89 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avion Wealth decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

