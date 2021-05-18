Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CAR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 957,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,346. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,735 shares of company stock worth $6,647,332. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

