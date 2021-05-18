Axalta Coating Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,056 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 put options.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

